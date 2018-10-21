An Urdu poet was attacked with an acid-like substance on Friday night after he confronted five men who allegedly harassed a girl in Uttar Pradesh’s Firozabad district, reported the Hindustan Times. Hashim Firozabadi received injuries to his face and hand.

On Friday, a resident of Rasoolpur locality complained to the 42-year-old poet about his daughter being harassed. A few boys had allegedly found out the girl’s mobile number and were harassing her on the way to coaching classes, said Firozabadi. “I suggested that he approach the police but he was unwilling,” Firozabadi said. “So I called one of the accused and tried to convince him. He paid no heed.”

The accused and his brother attacked Firozabadi after the poet attempted to persuade them. “They threw a liquid, which appeared to be acid,” said Firozabadi. “It caused a burning sensation and has left marks on my face and hand.”

Rasoolpur police station registered a First Information Report against five men, reported The Times of India. They have been identified as Saif, Musaif, Sunny, Saklen and Akshay. The five have been charged under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, including for voluntarily causing hurt and voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means.

Firozabad City Circle Officer Arun Kumar Singh said the police are conducting raids to arrest the accused. “Only when they are nabbed can we ascertain the sequence of events,” he said.