The big news: Fuel pumps closed, transport strike in Delhi-NCR today, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Punjab police have not filed an FIR against the event organisers after train accident, and CBI’s second-in-command was named in a graft case.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Autos, taxis and petrol pumps go on day-long strike in Delhi-NCR: Some transport unions have threatened to block major roads and stage a protest against the Centre in front of Parliament.
- Punjab Police chief says Amritsar train accident due to negligence, will investigate and fix accountability: The toll rose to 62 after one person died of their injuries on Sunday.
- Rakesh Asthana accuses Director Alok Verma of trying to frame him in graft case: Asthana, who is the agency’s second-in-command, has written to the cabinet secretary, listing a dozen accusations against Verma and other top officials.
- Western nations ask Saudi Arabia for transparency about its role in Jamal Khashoggi’s death: The United Kingdom’s Brexit Minister Dominic Raab said Riyadh’s latest explanations for the death of the dissident journalist were not credible.
- Kerala Crime Branch book former CM Oommen Chandy for alleged sexual abuse: The case was filed after Saritha Nair, an accused in the scam, submitted a complaint with the special investigation team.
- Himachal health minister says government may consider renaming Shimla to Shyamala: Vipin Singh Parmar’s comment came two days after Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said the government would seek public opinion on changing the city’s name.
- Gujarat Police file FIR against unidentified personnel in case of alleged custodial death: An employee of a courier company in Ahmedabad, who was detained on October 14 for allegedly stealing gold, died in police custody the next day.
- Donald Trump’s plan to quit nuclear arms treaty ‘a very dangerous step’, warns Russia: Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said the US president’s move would provoke serious condemnation from the international community.
- Six civilians killed in explosion at encounter site in Kulgam: Three suspected militants were killed and two soldiers were injured in a gunfight between security forces in Laroo village.
- Supreme Court rejects outgoing President Abdulla Yameen’s petition seeking repoll: Ibrahim Mohamed Solih is set to take over as the island nation’s next president.