A look at the headlines right now:

Autos, taxis and petrol pumps go on day-long strike in Delhi-NCR: Some transport unions have threatened to block major roads and stage a protest against the Centre in front of Parliament. Punjab Police chief says Amritsar train accident due to negligence, will investigate and fix accountability: The toll rose to 62 after one person died of their injuries on Sunday. Rakesh Asthana accuses Director Alok Verma of trying to frame him in graft case: Asthana, who is the agency’s second-in-command, has written to the cabinet secretary, listing a dozen accusations against Verma and other top officials. Western nations ask Saudi Arabia for transparency about its role in Jamal Khashoggi’s death: The United Kingdom’s Brexit Minister Dominic Raab said Riyadh’s latest explanations for the death of the dissident journalist were not credible. Kerala Crime Branch book former CM Oommen Chandy for alleged sexual abuse: The case was filed after Saritha Nair, an accused in the scam, submitted a complaint with the special investigation team. Himachal health minister says government may consider renaming Shimla to Shyamala: Vipin Singh Parmar’s comment came two days after Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said the government would seek public opinion on changing the city’s name. Gujarat Police file FIR against unidentified personnel in case of alleged custodial death: An employee of a courier company in Ahmedabad, who was detained on October 14 for allegedly stealing gold, died in police custody the next day. Donald Trump’s plan to quit nuclear arms treaty ‘a very dangerous step’, warns Russia: Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said the US president’s move would provoke serious condemnation from the international community. Six civilians killed in explosion at encounter site in Kulgam: Three suspected militants were killed and two soldiers were injured in a gunfight between security forces in Laroo village. Supreme Court rejects outgoing President Abdulla Yameen’s petition seeking repoll: Ibrahim Mohamed Solih is set to take over as the island nation’s next president.