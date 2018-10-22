Amruta Fadnavis, wife of Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, on Monday apologised after taking a selfie on the edge of a cruise ship, TV9 Marathi reported. Her statement came after a video of her taking a selfie while sitting on the edge of the vessel drew criticism on social media for setting a bad example.

The video shows her continuing to take a selfie despite purported attempts by security personnel to get her to return. Amruta Fadnavis stressed that the spot that she was sitting on was safe and that she “wanted to enjoy the breeze”.

She was on board domestic luxury cruise liner Angriya that was flagged off by Union Minister Nitin Gadkari and her husband.

She played down demands for an inquiry into the matter. “The spot where I clicked selfie was not dangerous because there were two more steps below,” she told the channel. “I want to tell the youth that they should not take excessive risk to take a selfie.”