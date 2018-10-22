The Patiala House Court in New Delhi on Monday extended the judicial custody of Ashish Pandey, who was seen threatening a couple with a gun outside a hotel earlier this month, News18 reported on Monday. The court said he would remain in custody for 14 more days. Pandey is the son of former Bahujan Samaj Party MP Rakesh Pandey.

Pandey had surrendered in the court on Thursday, four days after the alleged incident. The court sent him to custody for a day, and then extended his custody till Monday.

After Pandey surrendered in the court, he claimed that he was being projected like a “wanted terrorist” and said he carried a gun for his safety. The police have seized the gun that Pandey was seen holding in a video clip as well as his vehicle. Three women who were with Pandey during the incident have been identified.

Pandey’s surrender had come a day after the court issued a non-bailable warrant against him. The Delhi Police have registered a case under various sections of the Arms Act against him. The police have also issued a showcause notice to Hyatt Regency, giving the hotel 15 days to explain why it did not inform authorities on October 14, the day the incident took place.

A video of the incident that went viral on social media showed Pandey hurling abuses at a couple and brandishing a gun at them over a parking dispute at Hyatt Regency Delhi. The man was joined by a woman while another woman filmed the incident from inside a car.