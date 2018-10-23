Central Bureau of Investigation Special Director Rakesh Asthana moved a petition in the Delhi High Court on Tuesday, seeking quashing of the agency’s first information report against him, ANI reported. He has also requested that no coercive steps are taken against him.

Devender Kumar, a deputy superintendent of police at the Central Bureau of Investigation, also moved the Delhi High Court on Tuesday to challenge his arrest in connection with a bribery case involving Asthana, PTI reported. Kumar was arrested on Monday.

The bench of Chief Justice Rajendra Menon and Justice VK Rao listed Kumar’s plea for hearing before an appropriate bench on Tuesday afternoon.

Kumar, who was the investigating officer in a case involving businessman Moin Qureshi, has been accused of forgery in recording the statement of businessman Sathish Sana, a key witness in the case. Sana had allegedly paid bribes to get relief in the case. Asthana is accused of accepting a Rs 2-crore bribe in the case. Qureshi is named in multiple money laundering and corruption cases.

In August, Asthana had alleged that it was CBI Director Alok Verma who Sana bribed to get relief in the case. The CBI claimed that Kumar fabricated Sana’s statement “as an afterthought...to corroborate the baseless allegations” made by Asthana against Verma to the Central Vigilance Commissioner. Earlier this month, the CBI filed a First Information Report in the case, naming Asthana.

The complaint also named Samant Kumar Goel, the special director of external intelligence agency Research and Analysis Wing, but not as an accused. The agency has reportedly submitted telephone intercepts, WhatsApp messages, a money trail and a statement of a suspected middleman.

The CBI conducted searches at Kumar’s home in Delhi on Sunday and recovered eight mobile phones and an iPad, NDTV reported.

Asthana’s appointment to the CBI in October 2017 was criticised by several people. A non-governmental organisation called Common Cause filed a petition in the Supreme Court, calling the appointment illegal and claimed that it violated the principles of “impeccable integrity” and “institutional integrity”.