Central Bureau of Investigation Director Alok Verma, who was sent on leave by the government late on Tuesday, has told the Supreme Court that the investigating agency’s autonomy was being compromised as “certain investigations into high functionaries do not take the direction that may be desirable to the government”.

He urged the top court to insulate the agency from governmental interference. “Not all influence that is exerted by the political government would be found explicitly or in writing,” he said in his petition. “More often than not it is tacit and requires considerable courage to withstand.”

Verma told the court that decision of the Department of Personnel and Training and the Central Vigilance Commission to divest him of his powers overnight was “patently illegal”. The government sent both Verma and Special Director Rakesh Asthana on leave in a decision taken late on Tuesday. The two officers are locked in a tussle and have accused each other of accepting bribes.

The CBI chief urged the court to quash the order, claiming it was arbitrary and issued without following the due process of law. He also accused Asthana of obstructing investigations. “After the appointment of Rakesh Asthana IPS as Special Director, CBI despite the pendency of cases against him and the reservations in this regard expressed by the petitioner, decisions that were crucial to the progress of certain investigations were stymied by Mr Asthana alone,” Verma’s petition said. “Many of these concerned very sensitive cases including those monitored by this Hon’ble Court.”

However, the CBI chief did not mention the cases, saying they were “extremely sensitive”. He said he “shall however furnish the same” to the court, which will hear his case on Friday.