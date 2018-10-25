The New York Police Department is investigating a “suspicious package” sent to a restaurant owned by actor Robert de Niro in Manhattan’s Tribeca neighbourhood on Thursday, NBC reported. The package is similar to those sent to CNN and senior Democrats including former President Barack Obama earlier this week, NBC’s New York affiliate News4 reported.

A employee at the restaurant suspected similarities between the package received and the parcels sent to others, shown on news channels, and called the police. A bomb disposal squad was deployed to the site and the package was taken away from the building, an unidentified police official told the local news channel.

The police department said the building did not need to be evacuated as it was unoccupied at the time.

So far, possible explosive devices have been sent to people who have been perceived as critics of President Donald Trump. The list of recipients include former President Barack Obama, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, former Central Investigation Agency Director John Brennan (care of CNN), former Attorney General Eric Holder, California Democratic Congresswoman Maxine Waters and liberal philanthropist and financier George Soros.

In June, De Niro made a speech at the Tony awards in New York that was critical of the Trump administration. “I’m gonna say one thing – F**k Trump,” De Niro had said in the opening speech that received a standing ovation.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation said its inquiry into the suspicious packages was of the “highest priority” to the agency. “We have committed the full strength of the FBI’s resources and, together with our partners on our Joint Terrorism Task Forces, we will continue to work to identify and arrest whoever is responsible for sending these packages,” said FBI Director Christopher Wray.

United States President Donald Trump on Wednesday said the media should stop its “endless hostility” and “false attacks”, hours after a suspicious package was found at the Time Warner Center in Manhattan, where news network CNN is based.