A look at the headlines right now:

Removing Alok Verma as CBI chief is an insult to the Constitution, illegal, says Rahul Gandhi: The Congress chief claimed the PM panicked and sent Verma on leave late at night as the CBI was going to start investigating the Rafale deal. ‘Act of cowardice’, says YSR Congress chief Jagan Mohan Reddy after being stabbed in the arm: The Andhra Pradesh Director General of Police said the attacker was from Reddy’s own party.

Madras High Court upholds Speaker’s decision to disqualify 20 MLAs who sided with Dhinakaran: The DMK, which is the principal Opposition party, said there was an urgent need for bye-polls in 20 seats that now do not have a representative. Kerala Police arrest 1,400 people in connection with protests against women’s entry into Sabarimala: The arrests were made over the last two days. Enforcement Directorate searches Amnesty International’s Bengaluru office, say reports: The investigation agency is reportedly looking into alleged violation of foreign exchange rules.

ED files chargesheet in Aircel-Maxis case, lists nine people, including P Chidambaram, as accused: His son Karti Chidambaram’s accountant Bhaskar Raman is also among the accused. ‘Suspicious package’ found addressed to ex-US Vice President Joe Biden, actor Robert De Niro: The package is similar to those sent to CNN and senior Democrats including former President Barack Obama earlier this week. Jamal Khashoggi’s murder was premeditated, says Saudi Arabia’s public prosecutor: New information shared by Turkey indicated that the murder was planned, said the prosecutor. UK regulator fines Facebook £500,000 for Cambridge Analytica data breach: The regulator said the fine imposed is the maximum allowed under the law at the time the breach occurred. Hyderabad High Court extends house arrest of activist Varavara Rao in Bhima Koregaon case: Rao, and four other activists, were arrested on August 28 for their alleged involvement in an event held in Pune before the Bhima Koregaon violence in January.