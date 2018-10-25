The big news: PM removed CBI director as a ‘panic reaction’, says Congress, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: YSR Congress Party chief Jagan Mohan Reddy was stabbed in the arm, and the Madras High Court upheld the disqualification of 20 MLAs.
- Removing Alok Verma as CBI chief is an insult to the Constitution, illegal, says Rahul Gandhi: The Congress chief claimed the PM panicked and sent Verma on leave late at night as the CBI was going to start investigating the Rafale deal.
- ‘Act of cowardice’, says YSR Congress chief Jagan Mohan Reddy after being stabbed in the arm: The Andhra Pradesh Director General of Police said the attacker was from Reddy’s own party.
- Madras High Court upholds Speaker’s decision to disqualify 20 MLAs who sided with Dhinakaran: The DMK, which is the principal Opposition party, said there was an urgent need for bye-polls in 20 seats that now do not have a representative.
- Kerala Police arrest 1,400 people in connection with protests against women’s entry into Sabarimala: The arrests were made over the last two days.
- Enforcement Directorate searches Amnesty International’s Bengaluru office, say reports: The investigation agency is reportedly looking into alleged violation of foreign exchange rules.
- ED files chargesheet in Aircel-Maxis case, lists nine people, including P Chidambaram, as accused: His son Karti Chidambaram’s accountant Bhaskar Raman is also among the accused.
- ‘Suspicious package’ found addressed to ex-US Vice President Joe Biden, actor Robert De Niro: The package is similar to those sent to CNN and senior Democrats including former President Barack Obama earlier this week.
- Jamal Khashoggi’s murder was premeditated, says Saudi Arabia’s public prosecutor: New information shared by Turkey indicated that the murder was planned, said the prosecutor.
- UK regulator fines Facebook £500,000 for Cambridge Analytica data breach: The regulator said the fine imposed is the maximum allowed under the law at the time the breach occurred.
- Hyderabad High Court extends house arrest of activist Varavara Rao in Bhima Koregaon case: Rao, and four other activists, were arrested on August 28 for their alleged involvement in an event held in Pune before the Bhima Koregaon violence in January.