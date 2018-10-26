The West Bengal Police on Thursday filed a chargesheet against three persons for their alleged role in raping a woman in Jalpaiguri district last week, PTI reported. “While we have arrested two persons, one is still absconding,” said Jalpaiguri Superintendent of Police Amitava Maity. The two, identified as Ratnu Munda and Parimal Roy, were arrested a day after the crime.

The accused were booked for gangrape, causing grievous injury, and attempt to murder under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, Maity said .

The accused allegedly took her to a secluded area and raped the 35-year-old woman after they took her husband out for a drink on the pretext of resolving a personal spat. Officials said a rickshaw puller found her and took her home. The incident took place near the woman’s home.

The woman was taken to Dhupguri hospital on October 21 and shifted to Jalpaiguri Sadar Hospital where doctors operated on her and shifted her to the intensive care unit. Her condition is now stated to be stable, doctors said on Friday.

Maity said he spoke to the woman after her operation and she said that while the relative raped her, the other two did not rape or torture her.

Earlier this week, a 20-year-old man allegedly raped a 100-year-old woman in Nadia district. The accused was caught by the family members of the woman and a police complaint was filed.