Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu on Friday alleged that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led central government was conspiring to “finish the state” because of enmity towards him, PTI reported. The chief minister warned of attacks perpetrated by the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance on temples, churches and mosques in the state.

The chief minister, speaking at a meeting with district collectors, stopped short of naming any of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s leaders. Naidu said “goondas” from Bihar or other states would infiltrate Andhra Pradesh to create law and order problem as part of an attempt to wrest control from his Telugu Desam Party.

Naidu called on Indian Administrative Service and Indian Police Service officers to be “mentally prepared” to handle the attacks. “Do not be panicky,” Naidu said. “If I do not speak all this, everyone will think I am scared. But, as the ‘team leader’ I want to assure you all that nobody can stop us. If truth is not established, unruly elements will take upper hand.”

The chief minister also accused the Centre of being responsible for the attack on YSR Congress leader YS Jaganmohan Reddy at Visakhapatnam airport on Thursday. “A recce was conducted for a safe attack on Jagan. [The attackers] knew there will be some ruckus and they will say that things are going out of control and President’s rule will be imposed,” he added.

Naidu warned against the rise of anti-social elements if erratic rulers assume power. “Such rulers will do things detrimental to public interest,” Naidu said. “In the country now, Central Bureau of Investigation is finished, Enforcement Directorate is finished, the Income Tax Department is gone. If at all, only the Supreme Court can protect us.”

Naidu’s statements follow the controversy involving the CBI’s top officials in an alleged corruption case.

BJP MP GVL Narasimha Rao played down the allegations and said they exposed Naidu’s “rabid paranoia.” “The Telugu Desam Party government is facing a severe backlash from people and experiencing their wrath and anger for running an unpopular and rottenly corrupt government,” the BJP leader said.

The Naidu government has repeatedly demanded that the Centre grant the state special category status. In March, the ruling Telugu Desam Party had walked out of the National Democratic Alliance at the Centre. On October 11, the 15th Finance Commission had said it cannot look into the matter of special category status for the state, reported.