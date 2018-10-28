The big news: One dead in Sri Lanka after mob tries to attack ex-minister, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Japan PM Shinzo Abe called Modi a ‘dependable friend’, and Opposition leaders attacked Amit Shah for his comments against court judgements.
A look at the headlines right now:
- One dead, two injured as former Sri Lanka minister’s guard shoots at mob trying to take him hostage: As the country’s crisis deepened, the speaker recognised the sacked PM as prime minister, while the president accused Wickremesinghe of arrogance.
- Prime Minister Shinzo Abe calls Modi one of his ‘most dependable friends’ during visit to Japan: Abe will host Modi at his holiday home in Yamanashi for dinner.
- SC must take cognisance of Amit Shah’s statement against court judgements, say Mayawati, Kejriwal: On Saturday, Shah had said that courts should not make ‘impractical decisions’ and must instead pass orders that governments can implement.
- Shashi Tharoor triggers row by citing 2012 article that uses scorpion metaphor about Modi: Tharoor used the metaphor to explain that Modi’s ‘personality cult’ has not sat very well with many people in the Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh.
- Gunman shouted ‘All Jews must die’ before killing 11 at synagogue in United States: Attorney General Jeff Sessions said the charges filed against the 46-year-old attacker could invite the death penalty.
- Former ISRO chairman G Madhavan Nair, suspended Congress leader Raman Nair join BJP: BJP President Amit Shah welcomed five new members into the party at an event in Thiruvananthapuram.
- Manohar Parrikar has pancreatic cancer, says minister in first official admission: The chief minister has been confined to his home since he was discharged from AIIMS, Delhi, on October 14.
- NDA ally Lok Janshakti Party says alliance will remain intact: There was speculation the alliance partner might pull out, after the BJP and Nitish Kumar’s party said they would contest from an equal number of seats.
- Odisha government orders inquiry into electrocution of seven elephants: The elephants had died after coming in contact with a live wire in Dhenkanal district on Friday.
- Rajnath Singh says the Congress will cheat its allies, who might start their own #MeToo movement: The home minister also claimed that political parties are afraid of the BJP and are fighting elections together with the ‘bad motive’ of stopping Narendra Modi.