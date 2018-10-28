A look at the headlines right now:

One dead, two injured as former Sri Lanka minister’s guard shoots at mob trying to take him hostage: As the country’s crisis deepened, the speaker recognised the sacked PM as prime minister, while the president accused Wickremesinghe of arrogance. Prime Minister Shinzo Abe calls Modi one of his ‘most dependable friends’ during visit to Japan: Abe will host Modi at his holiday home in Yamanashi for dinner. SC must take cognisance of Amit Shah’s statement against court judgements, say Mayawati, Kejriwal: On Saturday, Shah had said that courts should not make ‘impractical decisions’ and must instead pass orders that governments can implement. Shashi Tharoor triggers row by citing 2012 article that uses scorpion metaphor about Modi: Tharoor used the metaphor to explain that Modi’s ‘personality cult’ has not sat very well with many people in the Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh. Gunman shouted ‘All Jews must die’ before killing 11 at synagogue in United States: Attorney General Jeff Sessions said the charges filed against the 46-year-old attacker could invite the death penalty. Former ISRO chairman G Madhavan Nair, suspended Congress leader Raman Nair join BJP: BJP President Amit Shah welcomed five new members into the party at an event in Thiruvananthapuram. Manohar Parrikar has pancreatic cancer, says minister in first official admission: The chief minister has been confined to his home since he was discharged from AIIMS, Delhi, on October 14. NDA ally Lok Janshakti Party says alliance will remain intact: There was speculation the alliance partner might pull out, after the BJP and Nitish Kumar’s party said they would contest from an equal number of seats. Odisha government orders inquiry into electrocution of seven elephants: The elephants had died after coming in contact with a live wire in Dhenkanal district on Friday. Rajnath Singh says the Congress will cheat its allies, who might start their own #MeToo movement: The home minister also claimed that political parties are afraid of the BJP and are fighting elections together with the ‘bad motive’ of stopping Narendra Modi.