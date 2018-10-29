Bharatiya Janata Party chief Amit Shah on Sunday claimed the “grand alliance” of Opposition parties was “breaking India”, while the Narendra Modi government was working for “making India”. Shah said the Opposition’s alliance neither has a policy nor a leader nor any principles.

“Modi says remove poverty, unemployment, insecurity... but Mahagathbandhan leaders say remove Modi,” Shah said at a Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha national convention in Hyderabad. His comments come against the backdrop of the opposition’s efforts to put up a united front against the BJP before the upcoming Assembly elections in five states and the General Elections in 2019.

एक तरफ प्रधानमंत्री श्री @narendramodi जी के रूप में 'मेक इन इंडिया' को समर्पित एक निर्णायक नेतृत्व है तो वहीं दूसरी ओर नीति, नीयत, नेतृत्व और सिद्धांत विहीन 'ब्रेकिंग इंडिया' की तुच्छ राजनीति करने वाला महागठबंधन। pic.twitter.com/d3GhFHsa9x — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) October 28, 2018

आज हमारे देश में दो विचारधाराएं स्पष्ट रूप से दिखाई देती है एक भारतीय जनता पार्टी है जो प्रधानमंत्री मोदी जी के नेतृत्व में देश के विकास के लिए परिश्रम कर रही और दूसरा एक सत्ता पाने के लालच में महागठबंधन बना है जिसका नेतृत्व कौन कर रहा है वो भी तय नहीं है। pic.twitter.com/xlLCFvf3Qc — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) October 28, 2018

Shah said the BJP will return to power with more than 50% votes in the General Elections next year and the grand alliance will not make any difference to the party’s prospects. He said the BJP was going to the polls on plank of development, while the Opposition’s agenda was only to bring down the BJP.

Shah said Congress President Rahul Gandhi is “dreaming of coming to power”. “But the alliance partners Sharad Pawar, Mamata Banerjee, Akhilesh Yadav and others are not keen on projecting him as the prime ministerial candidate,” The Hindu quoted Shah as saying. “A section of Congress leaders themselves is of the opinion that he is not prime minister material.”

Taking a dig at Gandhi, he said the Congress president had to “look at the country’s map using binoculars to search for the states where his party is in power”, the Hindustan Times reported.

Commenting on Assam’s National Register of Citizens, Shah said once the BJP is re-elected in 2019 elections, the government will initiate the process of evicting undocumented immigrants, PTI reported.

At the same convention, Union Minister of Home Affairs Rajnath Singh appeared to make a joke about India’s #MeToo movement while warning political parties not to form an alliance with the Congress. “Let’s hope all opposition parties don’t form an alliance with the Congress only to be betrayed later,” Singh said, according to NDTV. “They might be forced to start their own #MeToo campaign against the Congress.”

‘You people have no space here’: Kerala CM tells Amit Shah

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Sunday criticised Shah for claiming that the BJP government would uproot the Left Democratic Front government if it continued to arrest Ayyappa devotees who have been protesting a Supreme Court order lifting a ban on women between the menstruating ages of 10 and 50 from entering the Sabarimala temple.

“The godfather of the BJP was heard saying that they will pull down the Kerala government,” Vijayan said at a public meeting in Palakkad, IANS reported. “His physique, which is made up of only water, won’t be enough to do that. It is best if he does all this in Gujarat.”

Vijayan said despite all the tricks, Shah and the BJP had not been able to get a foothold in Kerala. “You came with huge expectations and conducted a yatra here but in the end you had to run away. You people have no space here,” the chief minister added.

Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday urged the Supreme Court to take cognisance of Shah’s statement against its verdict. Kejriwal claimed Shah was creating anarchy by “actively encouraging people to violate” Supreme Court orders.

On Saturday, Shah had listed court verdicts on Jallikattu in Tamil Nadu and prohibition of loudspeakers at mosques, and said that the courts should not make “impractical decisions” and they must pass orders that governments can implement.