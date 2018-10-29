Suspected militants on Sunday shot dead Peoples Democratic Party worker Mohammed Amin Dar in Gangbugh area of Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir, PTI reported. Dar was taken to the hospital, where he succumbed to the bullet injuries.

Dar, 40, was an associate of former PDP minister Syed Altaf Bukhari. Police said a case has been filed in connection with the shooting and an investigation is under way, Firstpost reported.

On October 5, three days before the local body elections in the state, two National Conference workers Nazir Ahmed Bhat and Mushtaq Ahmed Wani were killed in Srinagar.

The attack on the PDP worker came on a day when a sub-inspector of Jammu and Kashmir Police was allegedly abducted and shot dead by militants in Pulwama district. Imtiyaz Ahmad Mir, 30, was on his way home in Pulwama district on Sunday afternoon when the incident took place.

“We have lost SI Imtiyaz of JKP [Jammu and Kashmir Police] in a terror incident at Pulwama,” the police said on Twitter. “We condemn this gruesome killing and pay our sincere tribute to the officer”.

Mir’s body was recovered from the Chewa Kalan area of Pulwama, PTI reported. Mir was working with the Criminal Investigation Department of the Jammu and Kashmir police, the Greater Kashmir reported. Police officials are investigating the matter.

Former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti condemned the attacks on Mir and Dar. “Again a young budding SI Imtiyaz Mir and Mohd Amin Dar, a political activist, fell prey to the cycle of violence,” she said on Twitter.

The state police had earlier issued an advisory to its personnel, especially those living in South Kashmir, to take precautions while going home on leave, The Indian Express reported.

In a separate incident, militants attacked an Army patrol of 34 Rashtriya Rifles in Poterwal village at around 4.15 pm. “No one, however, was hurt from the either side during the exchange of fire,” an official told the Greater Kashmir.