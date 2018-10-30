A court in Dhaka on Tuesday extended former Bangladesh Prime Minister Khaleda Zia’s jail term from five years to 10 years in the Zia Charitable Trust corruption case, reported the Dhaka Tribune. On Monday, Zia and three others were sentenced to seven years’ imprisonment in the case. The two terms will run concurrently.

The Anti-Corruption Commission had filed a review petition seeking a lengthier jail term for Zia, which the court accepted on Tuesday. “This verdict means that Khaleda Zia will not be able to contest in the upcoming national elections [in December],” said the Anti-Corruption Commission lawyer Khurshid Alam Khan.

The court dismissed the petitions of two other convicts, Kazi Salimul Haque Kamal and Sharfuddin Ahmed, each of whom will remain in prison for 10 years.

“Khaleda Zia was the key suspect in the case, which is why we demanded increasing her punishment,” BDNews24 quoted Alam Khan as saying. “The High Court granted our appeal scaling up the punishment to 10 years from five.”

Zia and five others, including her son Tarique Rahman, were accused of embezzling 21 million takas (approximately Rs 1.6 crore) in foreign donations meant for the Zia Orphanage Trust, which was established during her rule in 2001 to 2006.

According to prosecutors, the Zia Orphanage Trust and the Zia Charitable Trust were established in the name of Zia’s late husband and former President Ziaur Rahman and existed only on paper. The Bangladesh Nationalist Party chief and three aides have also been accused of embezzling 31.5 million takas (approximately Rs 2.5 crore) from the Zia Charitable Trust.