A look at the headlines right now:

TDP and Congress announce they will work together to ‘defend democracy and future of the country’: Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu said ‘a democratic compulsion’ had forced the two parties to unite. Filing of claims and objections should be done by December 15, says Supreme Court on NRC draft matter: The court also allowed claimants to use as verification five documents that were earlier declared invalid. Delhi’s air quality on the brink of turning ‘severe’, likely to deteriorate over next 10 days: The Air Quality Index recorded a reading of 392, just eight points short of turning ‘severe’. Competition Commission of India investigating if airlines are using algorithms to fix ticket prices: It is looking into allegations of similar pricing by airlines during the 2016 Jat protests and the floods in Chennai a year earlier. United States revokes duty-free privileges for import of 50 Indian products: The administration also revoked the concessions for 40 products from countries such as Argentina, Brazil, Thailand, Pakistan and Indonesia. Google employees walk out of offices in protest against workplace culture, sexual harassment: Google chief Sundar Pichai has supported these demonstrations and said he understands the anger and disappointment that the employees feel. Bihar court issues arrest warrant against absconding former minister Manju Verma: The state government had told the Supreme Court that the police have been unable to find her. FIR against CBI’s Rakesh Asthana shows cognisable offences, the agency tells Delhi High Court: The agency told the court the investigation against Asthana was at a nascent stage and that they were looking into several incriminating documents. Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena summons Parliament on November 5: The president convened a meeting of the legislature on Monday to end the political stalemate in the country, reports said. Maharashtra declares drought in 151 talukas across 26 districts: The state government has declared ‘severe drought’ in 112 talukas.