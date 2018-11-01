The big news: Congress and TDP say they will work together to defeat BJP, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: The Supreme Court set December 15 deadline for filing claims and objections to NRC draft, and Delhi’s air quality is likely to turn ‘severe’.
A look at the headlines right now:
- TDP and Congress announce they will work together to ‘defend democracy and future of the country’: Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu said ‘a democratic compulsion’ had forced the two parties to unite.
- Filing of claims and objections should be done by December 15, says Supreme Court on NRC draft matter: The court also allowed claimants to use as verification five documents that were earlier declared invalid.
- Delhi’s air quality on the brink of turning ‘severe’, likely to deteriorate over next 10 days: The Air Quality Index recorded a reading of 392, just eight points short of turning ‘severe’.
- Competition Commission of India investigating if airlines are using algorithms to fix ticket prices: It is looking into allegations of similar pricing by airlines during the 2016 Jat protests and the floods in Chennai a year earlier.
- United States revokes duty-free privileges for import of 50 Indian products: The administration also revoked the concessions for 40 products from countries such as Argentina, Brazil, Thailand, Pakistan and Indonesia.
- Google employees walk out of offices in protest against workplace culture, sexual harassment: Google chief Sundar Pichai has supported these demonstrations and said he understands the anger and disappointment that the employees feel.
- Bihar court issues arrest warrant against absconding former minister Manju Verma: The state government had told the Supreme Court that the police have been unable to find her.
- FIR against CBI’s Rakesh Asthana shows cognisable offences, the agency tells Delhi High Court: The agency told the court the investigation against Asthana was at a nascent stage and that they were looking into several incriminating documents.
- Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena summons Parliament on November 5: The president convened a meeting of the legislature on Monday to end the political stalemate in the country, reports said.
- Maharashtra declares drought in 151 talukas across 26 districts: The state government has declared ‘severe drought’ in 112 talukas.