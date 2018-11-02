The Indian Army on Friday staged a flag march in Kishtwar town of Jammu and Kashmir, where suspected militants killed Bharatiya Janata Party Secretary Anil Parihar and his brother Ajeet Parihar on Thursday.

“The Army staged a flag march in Kishtwar town in order to maintain law and order,” District Magistrate Angrez Singh Rana told PTI. He said that a curfew imposed in the area on Thursday night was still in place, and additional security personnel had been deployed. Rana added that no untoward incidents had been reported.

Kishtwar Senior Superintendent of Police Rajinder Gupta said they have begun a search to apprehend the killers.

BJP workers in the area protested soon after the attack. Some people manhandled senior police officers, PTI reported. Rana said he called in the Army to control the internal security situation, to prevent violence which could endanger the lives and property of the residents of Kishtwar.

Authorities have suspended internet services in Jammu and Kishtwar following the incident, ANI reported.

Communist Party of India (Marxist) MLA from Kulgam, MY Tarigami, condemned the murders, calling them heinous and barbaric, PTI reported.

“We demand that perpetrators should be identified and brought to book,” Tarigami said. “Our state has always been an abode of communal harmony, rich traditions of brotherhood, which stood test of times even during the difficult phase of turmoil in the state. The attack is an attempt to disrepute the plural ethos of the state.”

Tarigami appealed to people not to allow “divisive elements” to take advantage of the incident.