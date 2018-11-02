A court in Delhi on Friday granted bail to Ashish Pandey, who was seen threatening a couple with a gun outside a hotel last month, ANI reported. Pandey is the son of former Bahujan Samaj Party MP Rakesh Pandey.

Metropolitan Magistrate Dharmender Singh granted Pandey the relief on furnishing a personal bond of Rs 50,000 and one surety of the same amount, PTI reported.

The Delhi Police on Thursday filed a chargesheet against Pandey and booked him under sections 25 and 27 of the Arms Act and sections 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint) and 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.

A video of the incident that went viral on social media showed Pandey hurling abuses at a couple and brandishing a gun at them over a parking dispute at Hyatt Regency Delhi. The man was joined by a woman while another woman filmed the incident from inside a car. The incident reportedly took place on October 14.

Four days after the alleged incident, Pandey had surrendered after the court issued a non-bailable warrant against him. On October 22, the Patiala House Court had extended his custody by 14 days.

The Delhi Police have also issued a showcause notice to Hyatt Regency, giving the hotel 15 days to explain why it did not inform authorities about the incident on the day it took place.