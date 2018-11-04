The big news: BJP reportedly planning to build Ram statue in Ayodhya, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Prohibitory orders in place in four Kerala districts, and the government says Zika strains in Jaipur are not linked with microcephaly.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Adityanath’s government likely to announce a Ram statue in Ayodhya on Diwali: BJP General Secretary Ram Madhav said that RSS and religious leaders were pressing for an ordinance on the Ram temple construction.
- Prohibitory orders imposed in four areas near Sabarimala temple ahead of its reopening: Officials said a significantly larger number of police personnel will be deployed to the site to avoid any incidents of violence.
- Zika strains in Jaipur do not have mutations linked to fetal microcephaly, says health ministry: The government said 159 Zika cases have been confirmed in Rajasthan so far.
- Concerned over politicisation of human rights as foreign policy tool, India says at UN: India’s Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN said the work of the Human Rights Council is getting more contentious.
- Some Opposition leaders are ‘lying machines who fire off lies like AK-47’, says Narendra Modi: While the BJP is working to change India’s destiny, Opposition parties are joining hands to protect their dynasties, the prime minister claimed.
- North Korea warns of resuming its nuclear weapons policy if US fails to lift sanctions: Pyongyang said it was considering resuming “pyongjin”, its policy of advancing its nuclear weapons programme and economic development.
- Delhi BJP leader files criminal defamation complaint against Shashi Tharoor for ‘Shivling’ remark: The Congress legislator called the case frivolous and hoped the court would dismiss it.
- MJ Akbar’s latest accuser stands by her rape claims after he said it was a ‘consensual relationship’: Journalist Pallavi Gogoi criticised the BJP leader for failing to ‘take responsibility for his abuse’ of her and other women.
- Defence analyst Abhijit Iyer-Mitra submits affidavit to Odisha Assembly committee: The panel will submit its report to Speaker Pradip Kumar Amat in the next Assembly session, said its Chairperson Narasingha Mishra.
- Lawyer of woman acquitted in blasphemy case flees Pakistan: The demonstrations against Asia Bibi’s acquittal were called off late on Friday after the protestors reached an agreement with the government.