Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik on Monday said that the state police had identified the suspected militants who killed Bharatiya Janata Party Secretary Anil Parihar and his brother. Malik said action will be taken against the accused soon, PTI reported.

Gunmen had attacked the BJP leader and his brother Ajeet Parihar while they were on their way home in Kishtwar on November 1.

The state’s governor said the attack “was an act of frustration on the part of militants and Pakistan”. “The results will be before you soon,” Malik told reporters on the sidelines of an event at the Civil Secretariat.

On November 2, the Indian Army staged a flag march in Kishtwar town following the attack on the brothers. The state government had constituted a Special Investigation Team to investigate the killing and submit a report, PTI reported.

Malik took charge of the state in August, two months after it was placed under Governor’s rule in the wake of the Bharatiya Janata Party walking out of its ruling alliance with the Peoples Democratic Party.

An indefinite curfew was imposed in parts of Kishtwar and Doda districts soon after the attack on November 1. Restrictions over Doda, including the main town, and Bhadarwah, Paddar and Chatroo in Kishtwar have since been relaxed. Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code, however, continues to remain in effect over the areas.