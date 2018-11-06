Security forces shot dead two militants during an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian district on Tuesday, the state police said. The deceased have been identified as Mohd Idrees Sultan and Amir Hussain Rather.

The police said the two are suspected to be members of the Hizbul Mujahideen. “The operation is over. No collateral damage has been reported,” the Kashmir Police tweeted. Arms and ammunition were recovered from the site.

The police launched a cordon and search operation in Zainpora’s Safanagri based on intelligence inputs indicating the presence of militants in the area on Tuesday morning, a police statement said. The militants opened fire during the operation and the security forces retaliated. Officials requested citizens to stay away from the encounter zone until the police clear it of any stray explosive devices.

On Monday, security forces and suspected militants exchanged fire in Bakoora area of Jammu and Kashmir’s Ganderbal district.

On November 4, two people, including a militant, were killed during a gunfight in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian district, Greater Kashmir reported, quoting police. Locals had alleged that security forces had initially tried to label the civilian also as a militant.