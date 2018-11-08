A gunman killed at least 12 people at a bar in Southern California in the United States on Wednesday night local time. The gunman also died in the shooting, The Guardian quoted Ventura County Sheriff Sergeant Eric Buschow as saying. At least 10 people were injured in the incident, BBC reported.

The spokesperson for the county sheriff’s office, Captain Garo Kuredjian, said a deputy of the sheriff was among those killed, AP reported. Ron Helus responded to the incident and was shot when he entered the building. He died in a hospital. Kuredjian did not provide information on the extent of the victims’ injuries.

Unidentified police officials said the gunman’s motive is not yet known.

Kuredjian said the police received the first reports of shots being fired around 11.20 pm on Wednesday (12.50 pm Thursday Indian time) at the Borderline Bar and Grill in Thousand Oaks, which is about 64 km west of Los Angeles. Officers from the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office and California Highway Patrol said around 30 shots were fired. More than 100 people were present in the bar at the time of the incident.

Kuredjian said deputies heard gunshots when they arrived at the scene and that it was still an active shooter scene, according to Ventura County Star. The shooter is suspected to have used a semi-automatic gun and smoke bombs.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Joint Terrorism Task Force has been dispatched to the scene, reported Los Angeles Times.

“Thousand Oaks is a very safe community, this is something that thankfully is very unusual,” Kuredjian told CBS Los Angeles. “It doesn’t happen very frequently in our neighbourhood.”

