Veteran Marathi actress Lalan Sarang died in Mumbai on Friday. She was 79. Sarang had been admitted into the intensive care unit at Joshi Hospital in Pune for a week.

Born on December 26, 1938, Sarang was known for her work both on the Marathi stage as well as Marathi and Hindi cinema. She was married to producer and director Kamlakar Sarang. She is survived by her son Rakesh Sarang.

As a theatre actress, Sarang was known for the plays Sakharam Binder by Vijay Tendulkar, Rathachakra, Kamla and Asha ya Doghi. Her filmography included Jabbar Patel’s Samna (1975) and Vasant Joglekar’s Ha Khel Savlyancha (1976).

Sarang had also turned author with her memoir Nataka Magil Natak, Mee Ani Majhi Bhumika, and Bahardar Kisse Ani Chatakdar Pakkruti.