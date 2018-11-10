The big news: Note ban and GST slowed growth in 2017, says Raghuram Rajan, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Congress released its Madhya Pradesh election manifesto, and the poll panel asked Mizoram to submit names of CEO’s possible replacement.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Note ban and GST stymied growth rate in 2017, says Raghuram Rajan: The former Reserve Bank of India governor said a 7% growth rate is not enough to meet the country’s needs.
- Congress releases Madhya Pradesh manifesto, promises cow shelters and farm loan waivers: In Chhattisgarh, Rahul Gandhi alleged Narendra Modi had waived loans of 15 industrialists.
- Poll panel has asked Mizoram to submit names of chief electoral officer’s possible replacement, say reports: The commission said it would take the next step after receiving Deputy Election Commissioner Sudeep Jain’s report on the crisis in the state.
- Hijack scare at Delhi airport after Kandahar-bound flight sends alert, pilot says he made a mistake: The Ariana Afghan Airlines plane was taken to an isolation bay and surrounded by the National Security Guard.
- Former Sri Lankan PM Ranil Wickremesinghe’s party to move court against decision to dissolve Parliament: Mangala Samaraweera, a member of the ousted former prime minister’s party, claimed President Maithripala Sirisena has ‘kicked the Constitution in the teeth’.
- Mining baron G Janardhan Reddy appears for questioning in Bengaluru in bribery case: Earlier in the day, he released a video message in which he denied any wrongdoing.
- Japan is committed to making India’s bullet train project a reality, says Prime Minister Shinzo Abe: The Japan International Cooperation Agency funds about 80% of the Mumbai to Ahmedabad project.
- Recordings of Khashoggi murder shared with US, Germany, France, Saudi Arabia and UK, says Erdogan: The Turkish president said Riyadh knows that Khashoggi’s killer is among the 15 people who arrived in Istanbul the day before the Saudi journalist was murdered.
- Assam government orders inquiry after 16 newborns die in nine days in Jorhat hospital: A preliminary report of the inquiry is expected to be released on Saturday.
- United States to stop aerial refuelling of Saudi coalition aircraft involved in Yemen war: Riyadh claimed it now possesses the capability to conduct in-flight refuelling.