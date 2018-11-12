The Supreme Court on Monday declined early hearing of the Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha’s petition in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title dispute case, PTI reported. Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi and Justice SK Kaul said the court had already listed the appeals before an appropriate bench in January.

The Supreme Court on October 29 adjourned the case to January. The court is hearing a batch of petitions challenging a 2010 Allahabad High Court verdict that ordered a three-way division of the land in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, on which the Babri Masjid stood before Hindutva activists demolished it on December 6, 1992. Hindutva leaders want to build a Ram temple on the land, which was divided equally between the Nirmohi Akhara, the Sunni Wakf Board and the representative for the deity, Ram Lalla.

Bharatiya Janata Party National General Secretary Ram Madhav has said the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh and Hindu religious leaders want the government to pass an ordinance for the construction of the temple. RSS General Secretary Bhaiyyaji Joshi has said the Sangh Parivar will not hesitate to launch an agitation for the temple, like in 1992.

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad is planning to organise public meetings across the country by December 15 to garner public support for a bill in Parliament for the construction of the temple. After the court’s decision, the VHP had said Hindus cannot wait forever for the matter to be resolved.