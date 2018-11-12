A look at the headlines right now:

Centre submits affidavit in Supreme Court on Rafale deal, says aircraft procured as per rules: The court will hear the matter next on November 14. PM Modi inaugurates first multi-modal terminal on River Ganga in Varanasi: The prime minister also inaugurated two major highways in his constituency. Retail inflation eased to 3.31% in October, industrial output rose by 4.5% in September: Consumer Food Price Inflation was negative in both rural and urban areas, at -0.57% and -1.15% in October. Supreme Court defers hearing in CBI controversy to Friday after CVC submits inquiry report against Alok Verma: The CBI director had moved the top court challenging the Centre’s decision to relieve him of his duties pending an investigation. Supreme Court declines Hindu Mahasabha’s petition for early hearing of appeals in Ayodhya dispute: The court pointed out that appeals in the case have already been listed before an appropriate bench in January. At least six people killed and 20 injured in Kabul explosion: The attack took place around 1.30 pm local time in an area where the finance and justice ministries, and the presidential palace are located. UIDAI says it is not possible to match fingerprints of an unidentified body with Aadhaar biometrics: The High Court asked UIDAI and NCRB to file its responses and listed the matter for hearing on February 5. Oil prices rise 1.5% after Saudi Arabia announces supply cut in December: Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih downplayed a report that said a Saudi think-tank has been analysing the possible consequences of the OPEC’s break-up. MJ Akbar’s ex-colleague says his reputation has been destroyed by Priya Ramani’s allegations: Joyeeta Basu told the court on Monday that Ramani posted all her tweets ‘intentionally with a purpose to harm’ Akbar’s ‘reputation and goodwill’. Union minister and BJP leader Ananth Kumar dies at 59, Modi calls him a valued colleague and friend: Kumar represented the Bengaluru South constituency in the Lok Sabha for 22 years.