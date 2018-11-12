The big news: Centre tells SC that Rafale jets were procured as per rules, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Narendra Modi inaugurated the first multi-modal terminal in Varanasi, and retail inflation eased to 3.31% in October.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Centre submits affidavit in Supreme Court on Rafale deal, says aircraft procured as per rules: The court will hear the matter next on November 14.
- PM Modi inaugurates first multi-modal terminal on River Ganga in Varanasi: The prime minister also inaugurated two major highways in his constituency.
- Retail inflation eased to 3.31% in October, industrial output rose by 4.5% in September: Consumer Food Price Inflation was negative in both rural and urban areas, at -0.57% and -1.15% in October.
- Supreme Court defers hearing in CBI controversy to Friday after CVC submits inquiry report against Alok Verma: The CBI director had moved the top court challenging the Centre’s decision to relieve him of his duties pending an investigation.
- Supreme Court declines Hindu Mahasabha’s petition for early hearing of appeals in Ayodhya dispute: The court pointed out that appeals in the case have already been listed before an appropriate bench in January.
- At least six people killed and 20 injured in Kabul explosion: The attack took place around 1.30 pm local time in an area where the finance and justice ministries, and the presidential palace are located.
- UIDAI says it is not possible to match fingerprints of an unidentified body with Aadhaar biometrics: The High Court asked UIDAI and NCRB to file its responses and listed the matter for hearing on February 5.
- Oil prices rise 1.5% after Saudi Arabia announces supply cut in December: Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih downplayed a report that said a Saudi think-tank has been analysing the possible consequences of the OPEC’s break-up.
- MJ Akbar’s ex-colleague says his reputation has been destroyed by Priya Ramani’s allegations: Joyeeta Basu told the court on Monday that Ramani posted all her tweets ‘intentionally with a purpose to harm’ Akbar’s ‘reputation and goodwill’.
- Union minister and BJP leader Ananth Kumar dies at 59, Modi calls him a valued colleague and friend: Kumar represented the Bengaluru South constituency in the Lok Sabha for 22 years.