Former IndiGo president Aditya Ghosh appointed the new chief executive officer of OYO Hotel
He will take over the hospitality start-up from December 31.
Hospitality start-up OYO Hotel on Thursday appointed Aditya Ghosh as the chief executive officer of its India and South Asia operations. Ghosh had stepped down as president of private airline IndiGo on July 31.
Ghosh will take over his responsibilities from December 31, Livemint reported. Besides India, the start-up also operates in China, Nepal, Indonesia, Malaysia, the United Arab Emirates and the United Kingdom.
“His business acumen, his problem-solving capabilities, and his customer-centric approach to innovation that helped him build an influential brand that is loved by all and makes him an excellent choice for Oyo Hotels,” said OYO Hotels founder and Group CEO Ritesh Agarwal. “Above all, his ability to deliver growth with large-scale impact, whether it is to develop an inclusive culture or in giving back to society, makes him a great addition to the leadership team.”
“What excites me the most about OYO Hotels is the company’s single-minded focus to deliver value to customers and asset owners,” said Ghosh. “To achieve that we need to continue to foster a culture that attracts the best and brightest minds, and I am very proud to have been given a chance to partner in this effort.”
According to Agarwal, the company’s revenues this year saw a threefold increase. “As we grow our business, we feel it is essential to continue to invest in building one of the most influential leadership teams and bringing in professionals with an entrepreneurial mindset and from diverse backgrounds, that can help lead the next wave of growth at OYO Hotels,” he said.