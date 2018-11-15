Hospitality start-up OYO Hotel on Thursday appointed Aditya Ghosh as the chief executive officer of its India and South Asia operations. Ghosh had stepped down as president of private airline IndiGo on July 31.

Ghosh will take over his responsibilities from December 31, Livemint reported. Besides India, the start-up also operates in China, Nepal, Indonesia, Malaysia, the United Arab Emirates and the United Kingdom.

“His business acumen, his problem-solving capabilities, and his customer-centric approach to innovation that helped him build an influential brand that is loved by all and makes him an excellent choice for Oyo Hotels,” said OYO Hotels founder and Group CEO Ritesh Agarwal. “Above all, his ability to deliver growth with large-scale impact, whether it is to develop an inclusive culture or in giving back to society, makes him a great addition to the leadership team.”

Today, we welcome Aditya Ghosh (@iamadityaghosh) as the Chief Executive Officer for OYO Hotels, India and South Asia to lead the next wave of growth at OYO. Here’s to the newest #OYOpreneur joining OYO’s mission of creating beautiful living spaces! pic.twitter.com/VN484uPTsu — OYO (@oyorooms) November 15, 2018

“What excites me the most about OYO Hotels is the company’s single-minded focus to deliver value to customers and asset owners,” said Ghosh. “To achieve that we need to continue to foster a culture that attracts the best and brightest minds, and I am very proud to have been given a chance to partner in this effort.”

According to Agarwal, the company’s revenues this year saw a threefold increase. “As we grow our business, we feel it is essential to continue to invest in building one of the most influential leadership teams and bringing in professionals with an entrepreneurial mindset and from diverse backgrounds, that can help lead the next wave of growth at OYO Hotels,” he said.

Delighted to share that I have signed up as the CEO for @oyorooms - South Asia and partner with @riteshagar in its global expansion. Awesome opportunity to deliver high quality accommodation in the best of locations at affordable prices in the best of locations across the world! pic.twitter.com/PhnIpK6joB — Aditya Ghosh (@iamadityaghosh) November 15, 2018