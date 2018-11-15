Two tiger cubs died after being hit by a train in Maharashtra’s Chandrapur district on Thursday, PTI reported. Forest Development Corporation of Maharashtra General Manager Rishikesh Ranjan said the cubs, around six months old, died immediately after the Balharshah-Gondia passenger train hit them.

The incident took place near a village between Chandrapur and Nagbhid stations, 150 km from Nagpur, at around 7.30 am.

Chandrapur Chief Conservator of Forests Rama Rao said the cubs were about eight to 10 months old, according to The Indian Express.

Separately, another tiger cub was found dead later in the day, ANI reported.

Ranjan said that samples from the cubs killed by the train will be sent to laboratories, after which a postmortem will be conducted.

Earlier this month, “man-eating tigress” Avni was killed in the state’s Yavatmal district. The six-year-old animal, who had two 11-month-old cubs, had allegedly killed at least 13 people in Ralegaon forest in Yavatmal since June 2016. Her cubs have not been found yet.