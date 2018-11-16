The Supreme Court on Friday asked the court registry to give Central Bureau of Investigation Director Alok Verma a copy of the Central Vigilance Commission’s inquiry report on corruption allegations against him. The court ordered Verma to file his response in a sealed cover on Monday.

The court also ordered that a copy of the report be given to the attorney general and the solicitor general in a sealed cover. “The Centre will however not file any response to it at this stage,” Bar & Bench quoted the judges as saying.

The vigilance commission had submitted the report to the court in a sealed cover on November 12. The inquiry was conducted under the supervision of former Supreme Court judge AK Patnaik.

The court, meanwhile, rejected Special Director Rakesh Asthana’s request for a copy of the report, NDTV said. The matter will be heard on Tuesday.

Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi said that the report is a “mix” and that it is “exhaustive”, NDTV reported. The report is “complimentary on some charges, not-so-complimentary on some charges and very uncomplimentary on some charges,” the court said.

On the decisions taken by interim Director Nageshwar Rao, Gogoi said: “We will presume he has not taken any major decision”.

Verma moved the Supreme Court on October 24, hours after the government sent him and CBI Special Director Rakesh Asthana on leave. On October 15, the agency had named Asthana in a First Information Report in a bribery case. He was accused of accepting a Rs 2-crore bribe to scuttle an investigation into businessman Moin Qureshi, allegedly involved in multiple corruption cases. Asthana had accused Verma of trying to falsely implicate him.