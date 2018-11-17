Advertisement and theatre personality Alyque Padamsee dies at 90
Padamsee played the role of Muhammad Ali Jinnah in the 1982 historical drama ‘Gandhi’.
Theatre personality and advertising film maker Alyque Padamsee died in Mumbai on Saturday, CNBC-TV18 reported. He was 90.
Padamsee headed the Lintas ad group in Mumbai. He created some of the most memorable advertising campaigns, including the Liril girl, “Humara Bajaj” and “Lalita ji” for Surf. He also played Muhammad Ali Jinnah in the 1982 historical drama Gandhi.
Padamsee received the Padma Shri in 2000.
President Ram Nath Kovind was among those who offered his condolences after news of Padamsee’s death broke.