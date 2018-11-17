A look at the headlines right now:

Shutdown called in Kerala after police detain Hindu woman leader who attempted to enter Sabarimala shrine: The temple board will on Monday seek more time to implement the SC verdict on entry of women. Voting for first phase of J&K panchayat elections begins amid extra security: The election will be held in 16 blocks in Kashmir, 21 blocks in Jammu and 10 in Ladakh region. Advertising and theatre personality Alyque Padamsee dies at 90: Padamsee played the role of Muhammad Ali Jinnah in the 1982 historical drama ‘Gandhi’. Toll in northern California wildfires up to 71 as more than 1,000 reported missing: Three other people were confirmed dead in the Woolsey fire in southern California. After facing criticism over tigress killing, forest minister opts out of alliance talks with Shiv Sena: Sudhir Mungantiwar said he expressed his disappointment over the Shiv Sena’s criticism to party chief Uddhav Thackeray. Independent MLA Raghuraj Pratap Singh to form new political party in UP: The former minister said his party will raise issues such as the ‘draconian provisions’ of the SC/ST Act. Former Tripura Chief Minister Manik Sarkar’s convoy attacked, CPI(M) blames ‘BJP-backed hooligans’: Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan condemned the attack by ‘undemocratic and fascist forces’. Ordinance on Ram temple construction is the only option left, says Ramdev: The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh and the Vishwa Hindu Parishad have also urged the government to push through a legislation for a temple. Supreme Court hearing on constitutional validity of Article 370 adjourned to April: Article 370 of the Constitution grants special and autonomous status to Jammu and Kashmir. Landmark change to kilogramme measurement approved: A kilogramme, used to measure mass, will now be defined in terms of a fixed numerical value called the Planck constant derived from quantum physics.