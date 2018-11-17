The Congress on Saturday released a third list of 13 candidates for the Assembly elections in Telangana. It had named 75 candidates in two lists earlier this week. The state will go to polls on December 7.

The third list includes the name of former state Congress committee chief Ponnala Lakshmaiah, who was a minister in the party’s government in Andhra Pradesh before Telangana was carved out from the state in 2014. He will contest from the Jangaon Assembly seat.

The Congress has decided to field candidates in 93 constituencies in the 119-member Assembly, while its allies – the Telugu Desam Party, the Telangana Jana Samithi, and the Communist Party of India – will contest 14, eight and three seats. The Congress has allotted one seat to Telangana Inti Party president Cheruku Sudhakar, whose party did not get an official symbol from the Election Commission.

The elections in the state were announced after Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao dissolved the Assembly in September. The state was earlier scheduled to go to the polls by May 2019.