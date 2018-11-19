The Indian Railways has planned to build 3,000 km of walls to guard its tracks from trespassers after the train accident in Amritsar last month claimed 62 lives, The Indian Express reported on Monday. The project is estimated to cost Rs 2,500 crore.

The reinforced cement concrete walls will be 2.7 metres high and will be built along railway tracks that are flanked by residential areas in suburban and non-suburban areas. “This will prevent trespassing as well as cattle straying into the tracks in areas which are vulnerable,” said Railway Board Member (Engineer) Vishwesh Chaube who is finalising the project. “The height is such that dumping waste on the track will also not be easy.”

The zonal railways had planned to build 2,000 km of walls in certain areas identified as problematic. The work was estimated to cost about Rs 650 crore and was being funded under the Rashtriya Rail Sanraksha Kosh. Officials said tenders have been floated and are likely to be finalised in December.

Days after the Amritsar train accident, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal reportedly took the decision to extend the wall coverage to 3,000 km. “The new project is over and above what we have been working on this year,” said Chaube.

The Commission of Railway Safety stipulates that in order to obtain safety clearance for train speeds of 160 kmph, railway tracks need to be fenced or walled. Unidentified officials said walls along tracks have become necessary as more stretches are set to get a speed upgrade.

Walls are also being planned at vulnerable areas along the Golden Quadrilateral – a national highway network connecting the four metros and major cities – and its diagonals.

A report submitted by a high level safety review committee said that in the Mumbai suburban railway area, trespassing takes place mainly due to lack of fencing and adequate pedestrian overbridges. The zonal railway has been erecting walls and fences in short stretches. Residents, however, have often objected to construction of such walls.

Amritsar train accident

On October 19, a train ploughed through a crowd standing on the railway tracks at a Dussehra event held on a ground near the tracks in Punjab’s Amritsar. A second train coming from the opposite side ran over those who had jumped out of the way of the first train. The Railways agreed to conduct inquires after initially saying the accident appeared to be a “case of trespassing”.

Many people had reportedly scaled the boundary walls separating the track from the residential areas for a better view of the event, according to The Indian Express. Several people also entered the tracks from a nearby level crossing.