The Supreme Court on Monday refused to entertain a public interest litigation plea seeking that first information reports be filed based on allegations of sexual misconduct and assault levelled by women during the #MeToo movement, reported Live Law.

Advocate Manohar Lal Sharma filed the petition demanding the court to direct law-enforcement agencies to take suo motu action on the matter, record the statements of complainants and register first information reports under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code. Sharma also sought the setting up of fast track courts to hear such cases and said the National Commission for Women should provide security to the women who have come out in the open with their allegations.

Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi said there are provisions in the Code of Criminal Procedure for action cases where a cognisable offence has occurred and added that only complainants may bring the law into motion. Justice KM Joseph questioned whether the Supreme Court was the appropriate forum for cases in which action is not taken. The top court had refused an urgent hearing of Sharma’s petition on October 22.

Since October 5, dozens of women, including actors and journalists, have taken to social media to give detailed accounts of the sexual harassment and misconduct they have faced. The allegations have been raised by women from several sectors such as advertising, Tamil and Hindi film industries, the field of arts, music and dance, publishing, journalism, sports and even non-profit organisations. Bharatiya Janata Party leader MJ Akbar resigned as Union minister in October after several women journalists accused him of sexual harassment.