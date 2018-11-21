A trainer aircraft crashed in the fields near Mokila village near Shankarapalli in Telangana’s Ranga Reddy district on Wednesday, ANI reported. The 25-year-old pilot, Bhaskar Bhushan, is safe and has been hospitalised, PTI reported.

The Cessna aircraft belongs to the Rajiv Gandhi Aviation Academy in Hyderabad, reported Telangana Today. “As per preliminary information, the aircraft crashed due to some technical problem... the trainee pilot is safe,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shamshabad Zone) N Prakash Reddy told PTI.