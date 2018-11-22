Trinamool Congress leader Sovan Chhatterjee resigned as Kolkata mayor on Thursday, PTI reported. Chatterjee had resigned from the state Cabinet on Tuesday after Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee rebuked him for allegedly ignoring official responsibilities to focus on personal matters. He was the housing and fire service department minister.

Chhaterjee sent his resignation letter to Kolkata Municipal Corporation Chairperson Mala Roy. “Received Sovan Chatterjee’s resignation from the post of mayor through his messenger. PTI quoted Roy as saying. “I have accepted it. The other formalities will be followed as per rules, after a Trinamool Congress councillors meeting convened by the party supremo Mamata Banerjee is held this evening.”

Kolkata Municipal Corporation Commissioner Khalil Ahmed has been asked to look after the operations of the civic body on an interim basis.

Sovan Chatterjee, once a close aide of Banerjee, filed for divorce in December 2017. “I don’t know how a man who was a dedicated worker of the Trinamool Congress, one of Mamata Banerjee’s favourite party workers has become like this,” his estranged wife Ratna Chatterjee told reporters on Tuesday. “Didi told him, ‘fine, you do not want to go back to your wife, that’s your business, but you must concentrate on your work’. But he did not listen.”