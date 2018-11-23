Police said that six suspected militants were killed in an encounter with security forces in Bijbehara town of Anantnag district in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday. The security forces recovered arms and ammunition from the militants, whose identities are being ascertained, the Kashmir Zone Police tweeted.

A joint team of the Indian Army’s Rashtriya Rifles and Special Operations Group (Anantnag) launched a cordon and search operation in Sekipora area before dawn on Thursday, after receiving inputs about militants there, Greater Kashmir reported. When the team approached their hiding spot, the militants opened fire, triggering a gunfight.

Internet services in Anantnag were suspended as a “precautionary measure” following the encounter.

Indian security forces killed two suspected Hizbul Mujahideen militants in Tikken area of Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district on November 10. On October 25, six suspected militants were killed in two gunfights with security forces in Baramulla and Anantnag districts.