The proposed Andhra Pradesh Assembly building in Amaravati is tipped to be taller than the Statue of Unity by 68 metres, reported The News Minute on Friday. The Assembly building will have three floors and a 250-metre-high tower making it taller than the 182-metre Statue of Unity in Gujarat.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has reportedly almost finalised the design by Foster & Partners in the United Kingdom, according to The Times of India.

Minister for Municipal Administration P Narayana said the proposed structure will be shaped like an upside-down lily. The government will call for tenders for the construction of the building by end of November. Narayana said the building will be cyclone and earthquake-proof.

Meanwhile, a non-profit Buddhist organisation has also demanded land from the Gujarat government to build an 80-feet high statue of Lord Buddha in Gandhinagar, PTI reported on Thursday. The organisation has reportedly roped in Ram Vanji Sutar, the sculptor who designed the Statue of Unity, for the project.

The State of Unity was unveiled in Gujarat on October 31 was built at cost of Rs 3,000 crore. The statue of Vallabhbhai Patel statue is the tallest in the world and has surpassed China’s Spring Temple Buddha (128 metres).

“We are expecting to get the land soon,” president of the foundation Bhante Prashil Ratna told reporters in Ahmedabad.

Other statues planned

On November 7, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Adityanath announced a plan to build a statue of Hindu deity Ram in Ayodhya. The proposed statue of Ram will be 151-metres tall and its platform 50 metres, making the overall height 201 metres and taller than the Statue of Unity.

A week later, the Karnataka government put forth a proposal to erect a 125-foot statue, dedicated to the river Cauvery, around the Krishna Raja Sagar reservoir in Mandya district.

The Maharashtra government has also planned to build a statue of Maratha warrior king Shivaji at a height of 210 metres. The work is expected to be completed by 2021, and the statue will surpass the Statue of Unity as the tallest in the world.