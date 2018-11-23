Indian Administrative Service officer Vijay Dev has replaced Anshu Prakash as the chief secretary of Delhi, ANI reported on Friday. Prakash was transferred to the Telecom Department last week.

The Ministry of Home Affairs issued the appointment order. “With the approval of the competent authority, it has been decided to appoint Vijay Kumar Dev, IAS (AGMUT: 1987) as chief secretary, Government of NCT of Delhi, with effect from the date of joining till further orders,” PTI reported, quoting from the order.

Dev is an officer of the 1987 batch of the Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Mizoram, Union Territories cadre. He was appointed Delhi’s chief electoral officer in March 2016. Before that, he advised former administrator of Chandigarh Kaptan Singh Solanki, the Hindustan Times reported.

Dev supersedes 1986-batch IAS officer Manoj Parida, who is currently the additional chief secretary (home) and principal secretary in the Public Works Department.

Prakash has been at loggerheads with the Delhi government since February, when he accused Aam Aadmi Party MLAs Amanatullah Khan and Prakash Jarwal of assaulting him at Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s home. The chief minister’s office has denied the allegations.

The Delhi Assembly’s Privilege Committee initiated breach of privilege proceedings against Prakash earlier this year after he did not attend a meeting of the panel. Last week, the Delhi High Court issued notices to the Centre, the Delhi government, and the Assembly Speaker’s office after the bureaucrat moved court against the decision.