At least 26 Army personnel were killed in a suicide blast at an army base mosque in Afghanistan’s Khost province on Friday, Reuters reported. The explosion injured 50 people, officials said. No one has claimed responsibility. The victims were praying at the time of the incident, Army spokesperson Captain Abdullah said.

President Ashraf Ghani has condemned the incident. The Presidential Palace said Ghani has ordered an investigation into the incident.

On Tuesday, at least 43 people were killed and 83 injured in Afghanistan’s Kabul when a suspected suicide bomber detonated an explosive at an event organised to mark Prophet Muhammad’s birthday, ToloNews reported.