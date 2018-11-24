The big news: French NGO alleges irregularities in Rafale deal, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Congress accused K Chandrasekhar Rao of neglecting development in Telangana, and Met department chief said climate change caused Kerala floods.
A look at the headlines right now:
- French NGO filed complaint with National Financial Prosecutor’s office on Rafale deal, reports Mediapart: Sherpa, which says its mission is to protect and defend victims of economic crimes, said the deal may involve ‘potential acts of corruption’.
- Sonia and Rahul Gandhi accuse KCR of neglecting development: The Opposition party leaders were addressing a rally in Medchal ahead of the Assembly elections in the state.
- Climate change caused devastating floods in August, says Met department chief: About 75% of the geographical area in the state is vulnerable to flooding, according to KJ Ramesh.
- Congress leader CP Joshi served notice by poll panel for remark on Brahmins and Hinduism: The BJP filed a complaint on Friday after Joshi said at a poll meeting in Rajasthan that only Brahmins have the right to speak about the religion.
- We can set aside two days for women to pray at Sabarimala temple, Kerala tells High Court: The government made the suggestion during the hearing of a petition by four women seeking security while trekking to the temple.
- India lodges protest with Pakistan over ‘harassment’ of its diplomats: New Delhi alleged that the officials of the Indian High Commission were denied consular access to Sikh pilgrims at Gurdwara Nankana Sahib.
- Prosecution seeks 90-day extension to file chargesheet against four activists in Bhima Koregaon case: The Pune Sessions Court posted the matter for hearing on November 26.
- Congregation tells police it cannot afford to protect complainant in Kerala nun rape case, say reports: Mother Superior General Regina suggested that the police relocate the nun and her colleagues, who are witnesses, to a government-run facility.
- Turkey claims US President Donald Trump is ‘turning a blind eye’ to Jamal Khashoggi’s murder: Meanwhile, France has imposed a travel ban on 18 Saudis over the case.
- Raj Babbar compares decline of rupee to age of Narendra Modi’s mother, BJP demands apology: Gujarat Chief Minister and BJP leader Vijay Rupani said the comment was repulsive.