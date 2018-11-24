A look at the headlines right now:

French NGO filed complaint with National Financial Prosecutor’s office on Rafale deal, reports Mediapart: Sherpa, which says its mission is to protect and defend victims of economic crimes, said the deal may involve ‘potential acts of corruption’. Sonia and Rahul Gandhi accuse KCR of neglecting development: The Opposition party leaders were addressing a rally in Medchal ahead of the Assembly elections in the state. Climate change caused devastating floods in August, says Met department chief: About 75% of the geographical area in the state is vulnerable to flooding, according to KJ Ramesh. Congress leader CP Joshi served notice by poll panel for remark on Brahmins and Hinduism: The BJP filed a complaint on Friday after Joshi said at a poll meeting in Rajasthan that only Brahmins have the right to speak about the religion. We can set aside two days for women to pray at Sabarimala temple, Kerala tells High Court: The government made the suggestion during the hearing of a petition by four women seeking security while trekking to the temple. India lodges protest with Pakistan over ‘harassment’ of its diplomats: New Delhi alleged that the officials of the Indian High Commission were denied consular access to Sikh pilgrims at Gurdwara Nankana Sahib. Prosecution seeks 90-day extension to file chargesheet against four activists in Bhima Koregaon case: The Pune Sessions Court posted the matter for hearing on November 26. Congregation tells police it cannot afford to protect complainant in Kerala nun rape case, say reports: Mother Superior General Regina suggested that the police relocate the nun and her colleagues, who are witnesses, to a government-run facility. Turkey claims US President Donald Trump is ‘turning a blind eye’ to Jamal Khashoggi’s murder: Meanwhile, France has imposed a travel ban on 18 Saudis over the case. Raj Babbar compares decline of rupee to age of Narendra Modi’s mother, BJP demands apology: Gujarat Chief Minister and BJP leader Vijay Rupani said the comment was repulsive.