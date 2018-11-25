The Delhi Police said on Sunday that it has arrested three suspected operatives associated with the Islamic State in Jammu and Kashmir, an outfit inspired by the Islamic State group, from Srinagar and seized weapons. The police claimed that the suspects were planning an attack in New Delhi, the Hindustan Times reported.

The accused were identified as Tahir Ali Khan from Tral, Haris Mushtaq Khan from Budgam and Asif Suhail Nadaf, the newspaper reported, quoting an unidentified police officer.

The Delhi Police Special Cell worked with a special operations group from Srinagar to arrest the accused on Sunday morning, Deputy Commissioner of Police Pramod Kushwaha said, according to ANI. He said that three grenades and two loaded pistols were recovered from the suspects. “The terrorists tried to lob a grenade at the police at Kothi Bagh’s tourism reception centre,” he added.

Delhi Police Special Cell was working on J&K terror module. It conducted a joint op with Srinagar SOG y'day.3 terrorists nabbed,3 grenades&2 loaded pistol seized.Terrorists tried to lob greande at police party in Kothi Bagh’s Tourism Reception Center: DCP(special cell) P Kushwaha pic.twitter.com/BiEBwvUJy0 — ANI (@ANI) November 25, 2018

1 hideout of this module was also busted at Awantipora's Apple orchard. They were not exactly planning an attack in Delhi, but some kind of activity. #JammuAndKashmir police have registered a case: DCP (special cell) Pramod Kushwaha on 3 terrorists arrested from Srinagar pic.twitter.com/wfuWVjft01 — ANI (@ANI) November 25, 2018

Kushwaha said that the police learnt of the Islamic State in Jammu and Kashmir’s activities in Delhi when they arrested two Islamic State militants of another module in the national Capital on September 6. “Working on that information, we reached Srinagar yesterday,” he added.

Kushwaha claimed the police busted another hideout of the Islamic State in Jammu and Kashmir in an apple orchard in Awantipora. “They were not exactly planning an attack in Delhi, but some kind of activity,” he said. “The Jammu and Kashmir Police have registered a case.”

On November 21, the Delhi Police had sounded an alert and released a photograph of two suspected Jaish-e-Mohammed operatives who may have infiltrated the national Capital.