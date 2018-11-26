A United States court on Sunday dismissed a motion to postpone a jail sentence of George Papadopoulos, a former adviser to President Donald Trump during his 2016 election campaign, Reuters reported. Papadopoulos will start his 14-day prison sentence on Monday after federal judge Randolph Moss rejected his plea. He is set to surrender at a correctional camp in Wisconsin, CNN reported.

Papadopoulos was sentenced to 14 days in jail in September, nearly a year after he pleaded guilty to lying to the Federal Bureau of Investigation about his knowledge of an alleged Russian plot to influence the 2016 presidential elections. He was also given a year of supervision, 200 hours of community service, and a fine of $9,500 (Rs 6,85,000). Over the last 10 days, he filed two appeals to delay his sentence.

“The court, accordingly, concludes that Papadopoulos’ motion for a stay pending his appeal of this decision lacks merit,” the judge wrote in his ruling. “Plaintiff’s motion to continue bail and motion to stay his surrender date are hereby denied.”

While seeking an extension of bail, Papadopoulos contended that his appeal against Mueller’s appointment raised “a substantial question” and it would be unjust that he serve his sentence before a ruling is pronounced on that matter. However, the judge quashed the plea.

Papadopoulos is the third person to be sentenced to prison in the investigation of Russia’s alleged meddling in the 2016 elections. Dutch lawyer Alex van der Zwaan was earlier sentenced to 30 days in prison. Last month, Richard Pinedo, accused of selling fake online identities to Russians, is currently in jail in southern California until May.

In August, former Trump campaign chairperson Paul Manafort had also pleaded guilty to fraud charges.