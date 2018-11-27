A caretaker of a mosque was arrested on Monday after he was caught carrying a live bullet while visiting Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s public meeting at his residence in the morning, the Hindustan Times reported on Tuesday.

The caretaker was identified as 39-year-old Mohammad Imran, who was at the Janata Darbar with 12 Islamic clerics to seek an increase in the salaries of the Delhi Waqf Board staff. Imran – who is a resident of Loni in Ghaziabad and works at the Masjid Bawli Wali in Karol Bagh – told the police that he found the bullet in the donation box of the mosque. He kept it in his wallet and forgot about it, NDTV reported him as saying.

“The .32 bore live cartridge was recovered from his purse during the search and frisking by the security staff of CM’s residence,” Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Harendra Singh told the Hindustan Times. “He has claimed he found the bullet in a donation box two to three months ago and he intended to throw it in the Yamuna, but since he was yet to do it, he had kept it in his purse.”

The police have registered a case under the Arms Act at the Civil Lines police station.

This incident came a week after a man attacked Kejriwal with chilli powder in the state secretariat building. The Aam Aadmi Party has blamed the police and the Bharatiya Janata Party for the incident.

On Monday, the party convened a special Assembly session to discuss the incident. Speaking at the Assembly, Kejriwal had said “the string of attacks were planned by the BJP because they cannot see a common man like me as chief minister of Delhi”.

“If PM Narendra Modi cannot ensure security of an elected CM, he should resign,” Kejriwal said. “Or else, people will think that PM Modi has attacked Delhi’s residents and he is taking revenge from the people of Delhi.” The chief minister said he holds “no grudges against 95% of Delhi Police personnel”.

The Assembly passed a resolution asking the Centre to amend the Constitution to bring Delhi Police under the control of the state government and make the police accountable to the state legislature, the Hindustan Times reported.