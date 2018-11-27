A Congress candidate attempted to immolate himself after the police searched his house in Hyderabad on Monday night following a complaint that cash meant for voters was stashed in his house, reported PTI.

Vanteru Pratap Reddy is a Congress candidate contesting against Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao from Gawel constituency in the December 7 Assembly elections. Reddy was booked for attempted suicide and obstructing a public official in the discharge of duty and other relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.

According to Cyberabad Police, the Election Commission had received a complaint from Telangana Rashtra Samithi leaders on Monday that Reddy and his supporters were distributing money to voters at his house in Kompally on the outskirts of Hyderabad, reported Hindustan Times.

A police team arrived at Reddy’s house to search the premises following instructions from the poll body. Reddy and his family members reportedly stopped the police from entering the house. Reddy alleged that the police were trying to intimidate Congress leaders and workers by conducting searches.

After the police managed to enter Reddy’s house and search the property, the Congress leader allegedly doused himself in petrol and tried to set himself on fire, but police stalled his attempt, PTI reported. Meanwhile, Reddy’s supporters gathered outside his house and shouted slogans against the Telangana Rashtra Samithi and Chief Minister Rao.

“Reddy along with his supporters misbehaved with the officials on duty and also with police,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Balanagar Zone) PV Padmaja who led the search at Reddy’s house. Padmaja said no cash was found during the search.

On Saturday, Reddy had staged a sit-protest in front of the office of returning officer of Gajwel, claimng that Telangana Rashtra Samithi leaders were tapping his phone and harassing him. He alleged that the party also distributed money and liquor in the constituency. Reddy was detained and later let off.