‘Sajad Lone would have been CM if I was taking orders from the Centre’, says Jammu and Kashmir governor: Satya Pal Malik has repeatedly rejected allegations that he dissolved the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly on the central government’s orders. Pakistan will invite Narendra Modi to SAARC summit, says Dawn: The last summit was scheduled to be held in Islamabad in November 2016 but it was postponed after India pulled out. Mithali Raj slams Diana Edulji for bias, says coach Ramesh Powar humiliated her: The 35-year-old had lashed out at CoA member Edulji and interim coach Powar, saying a “few people in power are out to destroy me”. Will give Marathas reservation without disturbing existing quota structure, says Devendra Fadnavis: The Maharashtra Assembly was adjourned twice on Tuesday as the Opposition kept demanding a discussion on the report recommending the quota. Kartarpur corridor holds infinite possibilities, can erase enmity, says Navjot Sidhu in Lahore: The Punjab minister will attend the foundation laying ceremony of the corridor in Pakistan on Wednesday. Severe pollution recorded in 8 areas in Delhi, situation expected to worsen in next two days: The increase in pollution can be attributed to decline in wind speed, said Centre-run System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research. Israel asks Pakistan to ‘ensure full justice’ for 26/11 victims: The terrorists’ objective of crippling the Indian economy and denting its relations with Israel has failed, said senior diplomat Michael Ronen. Relocation of century-old Hindu temple in Malaysia sparks clashes, 21 arrested: Sri Maha Mariamman temple stands on land owned by a property developer that wants to relocate it. El Niño condition that affects weather patterns could form within three months, says UN agency: The World Meteorological Organization said there is a 75-80% chance that the phenomenon, that has led to droughts and floods in the past, may form by February. Former Bangladeshi PM Khaleda Zia barred from contesting upcoming general elections: A High Court order, passed on Tuesday, prohibits those who have been sentenced to over two years in jail in graft cases from filing their nominations for polls.