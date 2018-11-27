The big news: J&K governor denies dissolving Assembly on Centre’s orders, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Pakistani media said Islamabad will invite PM Modi to the SAARC summit, and cricketer Mithali Raj accused former coach of humiliating her.
A look at the headlines right now:
- ‘Sajad Lone would have been CM if I was taking orders from the Centre’, says Jammu and Kashmir governor: Satya Pal Malik has repeatedly rejected allegations that he dissolved the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly on the central government’s orders.
- Pakistan will invite Narendra Modi to SAARC summit, says Dawn: The last summit was scheduled to be held in Islamabad in November 2016 but it was postponed after India pulled out.
- Mithali Raj slams Diana Edulji for bias, says coach Ramesh Powar humiliated her: The 35-year-old had lashed out at CoA member Edulji and interim coach Powar, saying a “few people in power are out to destroy me”.
- Will give Marathas reservation without disturbing existing quota structure, says Devendra Fadnavis: The Maharashtra Assembly was adjourned twice on Tuesday as the Opposition kept demanding a discussion on the report recommending the quota.
- Kartarpur corridor holds infinite possibilities, can erase enmity, says Navjot Sidhu in Lahore: The Punjab minister will attend the foundation laying ceremony of the corridor in Pakistan on Wednesday.
- Severe pollution recorded in 8 areas in Delhi, situation expected to worsen in next two days: The increase in pollution can be attributed to decline in wind speed, said Centre-run System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research.
- Israel asks Pakistan to ‘ensure full justice’ for 26/11 victims: The terrorists’ objective of crippling the Indian economy and denting its relations with Israel has failed, said senior diplomat Michael Ronen.
- Relocation of century-old Hindu temple in Malaysia sparks clashes, 21 arrested: Sri Maha Mariamman temple stands on land owned by a property developer that wants to relocate it.
- El Niño condition that affects weather patterns could form within three months, says UN agency: The World Meteorological Organization said there is a 75-80% chance that the phenomenon, that has led to droughts and floods in the past, may form by February.
- Former Bangladeshi PM Khaleda Zia barred from contesting upcoming general elections: A High Court order, passed on Tuesday, prohibits those who have been sentenced to over two years in jail in graft cases from filing their nominations for polls.