An Indian Air Force Station trainer aircraft crashed in Bahupet village in Telangana’s Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district on Wednesday, after it took off from the facility in Hakimpet, PTI reported. The pilot sustained injuries to his leg and is being treated at a hospital.

A defence public relations officer said a court of inquiry has been ordered into the matter. The pilot, identified as Yogesh from Uttar Pradesh, ejected to safety before the aircraft Kiran Mk-II was engulfed in flames, The New Indian Express reported. He was on a routine training mission, the official said.

Other trainer aircraft incidents

On November 21, when a trainer aircraft crashed in the fields in Telangana’s Ranga Reddy. The Cessna aircraft belonged to the Rajiv Gandhi Aviation Academy in Hyderabad.

In September 2017, a trainer aircraft of the Indian Air Force crashed in Keesara village near Hyderabad, PTI reported. There were no casualties.

In October 2017, the metal door of a Telangana State Aviation Academy aircraft fell out and crashed on the terrace of a house in a dense residential area in Secunderabad. No one was hurt.