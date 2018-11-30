A look at the headlines right now:

It is not in Pakistan’s interest to let its soil be used for terror acts, says PM Imran Khan: He said Islamabad is willing to wait until after next year’s general election in India for a gesture of peace from New Delhi. Centre cannot transfer CBI chief without nod from selection panel, Alok Verma’s lawyer tells Supreme Court: Attorney General KK Venugopal said the panel only puts together a list of candidates from which the Centre appoints one person. US President Donald Trump’s former lawyer Michael Cohen admits to lying about Moscow building project: He told a federal court he had discussed the status of the project with Trump and his family members during the 2016 presidential campaign. Centre approves compensations between Rs 30 lakh and Rs 1.23 crore for victims of Johnson & Johnson’s faulty hip implants: The compensation paid will depend on the age and level of disability of the person. Narendra Modi meets Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, UN chief Antonio Guterres at G-20 summit: The prime minister discussed energy and economic ties with Salman. Modi and Guterres discussed the upcoming climate change conference in Poland. Donald Trump cancels G-20 meeting with Russia’s Vladimir Putin over Ukraine crisis: The Russian president’s spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said the Kremlin had not received any official information of the cancellation. 11 people sentenced to life imprisonment for burning alive Dalit man in Gujarat’s Una in 2012: The court also imposed a fine of Rs 54,000 on each of the accused. Centre allows CBI to prosecute Delhi minister Satyendar Jain in disproportionate assets case: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal accused the Centre of targeting Jain because of his work on regularising unauthorised colonies. Navjot Singh Sidhu criticised after alleged Khalistani leader shares photo with him on Facebook: The Congress leader denied recognising Gopal Singh Chawla, general secretary of the Pakistan Sikh Gurudwara Prabhandhak Committee. General Bipin Rawat says Army can carry out drone strikes in Jammu & Kashmir if there is no backlash: The Army chief said the flak the security forces receive for taking action against stone-throwers is a deterrent to the use of drones.