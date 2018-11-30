The big news: Pakistan PM says he is looking forward to talks with Modi, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: The Centre said it is empowered to appoint the CBI and Michael Cohen admitted to lying about Trump Tower in Moscow.
A look at the headlines right now:
- It is not in Pakistan’s interest to let its soil be used for terror acts, says PM Imran Khan: He said Islamabad is willing to wait until after next year’s general election in India for a gesture of peace from New Delhi.
- Centre cannot transfer CBI chief without nod from selection panel, Alok Verma’s lawyer tells Supreme Court: Attorney General KK Venugopal said the panel only puts together a list of candidates from which the Centre appoints one person.
- US President Donald Trump’s former lawyer Michael Cohen admits to lying about Moscow building project: He told a federal court he had discussed the status of the project with Trump and his family members during the 2016 presidential campaign.
- Centre approves compensations between Rs 30 lakh and Rs 1.23 crore for victims of Johnson & Johnson’s faulty hip implants: The compensation paid will depend on the age and level of disability of the person.
- Narendra Modi meets Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, UN chief Antonio Guterres at G-20 summit: The prime minister discussed energy and economic ties with Salman. Modi and Guterres discussed the upcoming climate change conference in Poland.
- Donald Trump cancels G-20 meeting with Russia’s Vladimir Putin over Ukraine crisis: The Russian president’s spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said the Kremlin had not received any official information of the cancellation.
- 11 people sentenced to life imprisonment for burning alive Dalit man in Gujarat’s Una in 2012: The court also imposed a fine of Rs 54,000 on each of the accused.
- Centre allows CBI to prosecute Delhi minister Satyendar Jain in disproportionate assets case: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal accused the Centre of targeting Jain because of his work on regularising unauthorised colonies.
- Navjot Singh Sidhu criticised after alleged Khalistani leader shares photo with him on Facebook: The Congress leader denied recognising Gopal Singh Chawla, general secretary of the Pakistan Sikh Gurudwara Prabhandhak Committee.
- General Bipin Rawat says Army can carry out drone strikes in Jammu & Kashmir if there is no backlash: The Army chief said the flak the security forces receive for taking action against stone-throwers is a deterrent to the use of drones.