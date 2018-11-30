Thousands of farmers from across the country who converged in Delhi’s Ramlila Maidan on Thursday for the Kisan Mukti March started their march towards the Parliament on Friday.

The protest is being organised by the All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee, a coalition of 200 farmer groups from across India. Their demands include a joint session of Parliament to discuss the agrarian distress and two Bills tabled in the Lok Sabha, increased minimum support prices, and implementation of the MS Swaminathan Commission report.

More than 3,500 police personnel have been deployed on the route of the march, PTI reported.

Farmers from Punjab, Haryana, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal and Odisha arrived in Delhi for the march. Farmers shouted slogans like “Ayodhya nahi, karz maafi chahiye [We don’t need Ayodhya, need debt waiver]” as they gathered at Ramlila Maidan, reported The Indian Express.

The All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee claimed that this was “one of the largest congregations of farmers” in Delhi in recent times. “We are expecting a gathering of 35,000-40,000 people to march towards Parliament Street on Friday morning,” said Vijoo Krishnan, a member of a body affiliated to the committee, reported Hindustan Times.

This is the second major farmers’ protest in the national Capital in as many months. On October 2, seven policemen were injured as security forces used water cannons and fired tear gas shells to stop farmers from entering the national Capital. The protests were called off the following day.

Delhi: #Visuals from Ramlila Maidan on the second day of 2-day protest by farmers from all across the nation, who are asking for debt relief, better MSP for crops, among other demands pic.twitter.com/Awkh9uwIbh — ANI (@ANI) November 30, 2018

“We have not come here to sleep,” said Kartar Singh, a sugarcane farmer from Uttar Pradesh’s Sambal district, according to PTI. “Farmers have converged in Delhi to remind the Union government that the party leading it had made promises of waiving off loans in its manifesto. It’s been four and a half years since they came to power,” he said.

Atul Anjaan, a leader of one of the farmers groups, said five gurdwaras in Delhi had offered to let farmers stay for the night, reported NDTV. He said most farmers had preferred to spend the night at Ramlila Maidan in tents.

“The politicians are only interested in mandir [temple] and masjids,” Rakesh Chaudhary, a farmer leader from Uttar Pradesh, told Hindustan Times. “Our mandirs are our livestock and our crops. The new season of sugarcane farming has started and we are yet to get prices of previous crop.”

A group of farmers from Tamil Nadu carrying skulls of two of their colleagues who have allegedly committed suicide arrived in the city on Thursday. They have threatened to march naked if they are stopped from walking to Parliament.

More than 600 volunteers of Nation for Farmers and students of universities marched along with the farmers on Thursday.