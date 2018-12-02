A look at the headlines right now:

Election Commission admits CCTV cameras failed for over an hour in EVM strongroom in Madhya Pradesh: The Congress had claimed conspiracy as EVMs reached collection centre in Sagar district 48 hours after polling. AIMIM chief Owaisi will have to flee Telangana if BJP comes to power, claims Adityanath: The BJP leader said his party would give security to everyone but that they would ‘not allow those who spread anarchy’. Jailed defence analyst Abhijit Iyer-Mitra moved to Bhubaneswar hospital due to illness: He has been in custody since October 24 for allegedly hurting the religious sentiments of the people of Odisha. Punjab Congress leaders demand Sidhu’s resignation for ‘Amarinder Singh is an Army Captain’ remark: Navjot Singh Sidhu on Friday said Rahul Gandhi was his captain, which is being perceived as an insult to the Punjab chief minister’s leadership capabilities. ‘Demonetisation had no impact on black money,’ says former Chief Election Commissioner OP Rawat: Meanwhile, Sunil Arora took charge as Chief Election Commissioner. Two of the 7 IL&FS employees detained in Ethiopia by local staff over unpaid dues released , says firm: The firm has sought the Centre’s approval to remit the funds to clear the unpaid dues overseas, a report said. Andaman Police say two missionaries may have encouraged US man to illegally enter isolated island: The police said they could not spot John Allen Chau’s body during their trips near the North Sentinel island. Pakistan can ask India for help if it can’t fight terrorism by itself, says Rajnath Singh: The minister also claimed that there have been no major incidents of terrorism in the country since the Narendra Modi-led government came to power. France to consider imposing state of emergency after Paris protests: People in fluorescent yellow jackets and masked faces rioted on the streets of Paris on Saturday, setting dozens of vehicles and buildings on fire. Man arrested for setting on fire a woman who accused him of sexual harassment in UP: The man and his brother poured kerosene oil on her and set her afire on Saturday.