The big news: EC admits to outage in EVM room after Madhya Pradesh polls, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Adityanath claimed Owaisi would need to leave if BJP won Telangana polls, and defence analyst Abhijit Iyer-Mitra was hospitalised.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Election Commission admits CCTV cameras failed for over an hour in EVM strongroom in Madhya Pradesh: The Congress had claimed conspiracy as EVMs reached collection centre in Sagar district 48 hours after polling.
- AIMIM chief Owaisi will have to flee Telangana if BJP comes to power, claims Adityanath: The BJP leader said his party would give security to everyone but that they would ‘not allow those who spread anarchy’.
- Jailed defence analyst Abhijit Iyer-Mitra moved to Bhubaneswar hospital due to illness: He has been in custody since October 24 for allegedly hurting the religious sentiments of the people of Odisha.
- Punjab Congress leaders demand Sidhu’s resignation for ‘Amarinder Singh is an Army Captain’ remark: Navjot Singh Sidhu on Friday said Rahul Gandhi was his captain, which is being perceived as an insult to the Punjab chief minister’s leadership capabilities.
- ‘Demonetisation had no impact on black money,’ says former Chief Election Commissioner OP Rawat: Meanwhile, Sunil Arora took charge as Chief Election Commissioner.
- Two of the 7 IL&FS employees detained in Ethiopia by local staff over unpaid dues released , says firm: The firm has sought the Centre’s approval to remit the funds to clear the unpaid dues overseas, a report said.
- Andaman Police say two missionaries may have encouraged US man to illegally enter isolated island: The police said they could not spot John Allen Chau’s body during their trips near the North Sentinel island.
- Pakistan can ask India for help if it can’t fight terrorism by itself, says Rajnath Singh: The minister also claimed that there have been no major incidents of terrorism in the country since the Narendra Modi-led government came to power.
- France to consider imposing state of emergency after Paris protests: People in fluorescent yellow jackets and masked faces rioted on the streets of Paris on Saturday, setting dozens of vehicles and buildings on fire.
- Man arrested for setting on fire a woman who accused him of sexual harassment in UP: The man and his brother poured kerosene oil on her and set her afire on Saturday.