The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Monday said it had busted two modules of militant outfit Jaish-e-Mohammad in Pulwama district and arrested 10 persons, PTI reported. A large quantity of incriminating material was also recovered, said the police.

Four persons were arrested from one module in Tral for their alleged involvement in militant attacks in the region, and six were arrested at the second module in Khrew area of Pampore, police said.

Material recovered from the modules included gelatin sticks, detonators, equipment used to make improvised explosive devices and grenades, police said. “All the incriminating material has been taken in case records to probe their complicity in other terror crimes,” said a spokesperson.

An investigation is underway.

Last week, security forces killed two militants affiliated to Hizbul Mujhaideen in an encounter in Khrew, while another militant was shot dead in Tral on November 27.

J&K police: 4 ppl identified as Younis Nabi Naik-resident of Pinglish, Fayaz Ahmad Wani-resident of Reshipora, Riyaz Ahmad Ganaie-resident of Nigeenpora&Bilal Ahmad Rather-resident of Hafoo Nigeenpora taken into custody. Probe revealed their complicity in terror attacks in Tral. https://t.co/9LvD0vOGIb — ANI (@ANI) December 3, 2018